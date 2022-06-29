US Markets

British Columbia reaches settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid crisis costs

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

Canada's British Columbia province said it reached a C$150 million ($116.50 million) settlement with pharmaceutical firm Purdue Pharma over health-care costs related to the opioid crisis.

($1 = 1.2875 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

