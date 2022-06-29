British Columbia reaches settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid crisis costs

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's British Columbia province said it reached a C$150 million ($116.50 million) settlement with pharmaceutical firm Purdue Pharma over health-care costs related to the opioid crisis.

