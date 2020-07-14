British Columbia province forecasts C$12.5 bln operating deficit in 2020/21

July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia is forecasting a C$12.5 billion ($9.2 billion) operating deficit in 2020/21, the province's finance minister, Carole James, said on Tuesday.

James attributed the estimated deficit to the government's emergency spending to support the businesses and individuals suffering from COVID-19 lockdowns and a significant drop in revenues due to the pandemic.

($1 = 1.3624 Canadian dollars)

