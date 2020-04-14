British clothing retailer Next to reopen online business

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

British clothing retailer Next said on Tuesday it would reopen its online business having implemented "very extensive" additional safety measures to cope with the coronavirus emergency.

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L said on Tuesday it would reopen its online business having implemented "very extensive" additional safety measures to cope with the coronavirus emergency.

The online operation, which has been closed since March 26, will initially offer only categories that customers most need, Next said.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More