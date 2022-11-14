Commodities

British clothing company Joules plans to call in administrators

November 14, 2022 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The board of British clothing company Joules JOUL.L said on Monday it planned to appoint administrators after failing to find a new investor, becoming the latest retailer to face collapse as consumer finances are squeezed.

