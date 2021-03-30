US Markets
NWG

British climate activists to target banks in London protest

Contributor
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group will target banks in London on April 1 as part of a protest against the global financial system which they say is killing the planet.

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group will target banks in London on April 1 as part of a protest against the global financial system which they say is killing the planet.

The "Money Rebellion" protest will focus on banks and financial services companies in London, the world's second most powerful financial centre, and other cities, according to Extinction Rebellion sources.

"We are told that there is no alternative - yes there is," according to a promotional video made by the climate group. "Money Rebellion is a rejection of this economic system. It's time to change the insane rules that are killing us."

Extinction Rebellion said one of its founders, Gail Bradbrook, had broken a window at Barclays Bank BARC.L.

"Let it be the windows of the banks that are broken not the life support systems of the earth and our children’s future," Bradbrook said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWG GS JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular