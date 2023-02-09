British caterer Compass reports 24% jump in quarterly organic revenue

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Compass Group CPG.L said on Thursday its organic revenue rose 24% in the first quarter on new business wins and gradual return-to-office schedules and events, helping the British caterer retain its 2023 outlook despite rising cost pressures.

The world's largest catering company, which serves office workers, university students, patients and seniors in old age homes across 40 countries, said it was however "mindful" of the uncertain macro-environment and any hit to discretionary spending.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

