British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation -The Times

British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation and the company is speaking to prospective investors, The Times reported, without citing the source of the information.

Lotus is moving to open a production plant in China and is targeting annual sales of 100,000 by the end of the decade, the newspaper said.

