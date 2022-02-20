British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation -The Times

Feb 20 (Reuters) - British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation and the company is speaking to prospective investors, The Times reported, without citing the source of the information.

Lotus is moving to open a production plant in China and is targeting annual sales of 100,000 by the end of the decade, the newspaper said.

