British car retailer Cazoo flags limited liquidity

Dec 18 (Reuters) - British online car retailer Cazoo Group CZOO.N said on Monday it had limited liquidity and will need to raise additional capital before the beginning of the second half of 2024 to pursue its business objectives.

The company expects to have cash and cash equivalents between 100 million pounds ($126.41 million) and 115 million pounds at the year end, and aims to cut back cash utilization to between 25 million pounds and 35 million pounds per quarter starting 2024.

Cazoo currently utilizes between 30 million pounds and 40 million pounds in cash each quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

The company in August raised substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern amid a tough economic backdrop across its UK and global markets.

($1 = 0.7911 pounds)

