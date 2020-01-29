US Markets

British car production falls at quickest pace since recession

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH

British car output dropped last year at the fastest rate since the 2008-9 recession, hit by slumping exports and diesel demand, as an industry body called for an ambitious post-Brexit trade deal to protect the sector.

