British business minister holds talks with BP CEO on Rosneft stake -reports

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, held talks on Friday with BP BP.L Chief Executive Bernard Looney to discuss the energy company's large interests in Russia, according to media reports.

BP is the largest foreign investor in Russia through its 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM.

A company spokesperson declined to comment on the reports. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was not immediately available for comment.

According to the Financial Times, Kwarteng, who was "uneasy" about BP's holding in Rosneft, summoned Looney to his office for a briefing on the company's exposure to Russia.

Looney last week said that BP was sticking to its Russian business and would comply with any Western sanctions on Moscow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled Britain's largest-ever package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting banks, members of President Vladimir Putin's closest circle, and wealthy Russians who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles.

But Britain, the United States and the European Union have avoided targeting Russian oil and gas so far.

The Rosneft stake accounted for a third of BP's oil output and over 10% of the company's net profit in 2021.

BP separately has two joint ventures with Rosneft in Russia.

