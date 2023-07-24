British broadcaster Virgin Media O2 to lay off 10% of workforce - The Telegraph

News & Insights

July 24 (Reuters) - British mobile operator Virgin Media O2 is planning to lay off 2,000 employees, or 10% of its total workforce, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

Redundancy notices were issued to some staff on Monday night, the report said.

"We are currently consulting on proposals to simplify our operating model to better deliver for customers, which will see a reduction in some roles this year," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

British broadband and mobile company Virgin Media O2 is owned by Liberty Global LBTYA.O and Italy's Telefonica TEF.MC.

The company's rival, BT GroupBT.L, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, had slashed more than 40% of its workforce in May.

