US Markets

British-Born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil McCarten

British-Born Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, according to a post on her Instagram account.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - British-Born Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, according to a post on her Instagram account.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the social media post said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular