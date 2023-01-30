British bookmaker 888 suspends VIP activities in Middle East; CEO steps down

January 30, 2023 — 02:48 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Jan 30 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings 888.L Chief Executive Officer Itai Pazner will step down immediately, the British bookmaker said on Monday, adding that it will suspend VIP activities in the Middle East pending an internal investigation.

Non-Executive Chair Jonathan Mendelsohn will take over as executive chair on an interim basis while the board searches for a new chief.

Certain practices were not followed in regard to KYC (Know Your Client) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) processes for 888 VIP customers in the Middle East region, the company said.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.