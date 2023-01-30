British bookmaker 888 suspends VIP activities in Middle East; CEO steps down

Adds details, background

Jan 30 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings 888.L Chief Executive Officer Itai Pazner will step down immediately, the British bookmaker said on Monday, adding that it will suspend VIP activities in the Middle East pending an internal investigation.

Non-Executive Chair Jonathan Mendelsohn will take over as executive chair on an interim basis while the board searches for a new chief.

Certain practices were not followed in regard to KYC (Know Your Client) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) processes for 888 VIP customers in the Middle East region, the company said.

