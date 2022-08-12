British bookmaker 888 Holdings interim profit slumps 66%

Aug 12 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings Plc 888.L reported a fall in its interim profit on Friday, hurt by tightened UK online gambling safety measures and the cost-of-living crisis.

The London-listed company said its profit for the six-month period ended June 30 slumped 66% to 14.4 million pounds ($17.57 million), compared with 41.9 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8194 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.