British bookmaker 888 Holdings interim profit slumps 66%

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British bookmaker 888 Holdings Plc reported a fall in its interim profit on Friday, hurt by tightened UK online gambling safety measures and the cost-of-living crisis.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings Plc 888.L reported a fall in its interim profit on Friday, hurt by tightened UK online gambling safety measures and the cost-of-living crisis.

The London-listed company said its profit for the six-month period ended June 30 slumped 66% to 14.4 million pounds ($17.57 million), compared with 41.9 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8194 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More