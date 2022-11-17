British bond prices, sterling edge lower as Hunt delivers UK budget

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British government bonds edged lower while sterling drifted down on Thursday as new UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt outlined his fiscal plans.

The British government announced plans to freeze income tax allowances and lower the threshold at which people start to pay the highest rate of income tax, in order to stabilise public finances.

UK government bond yields, which were already up prior to Hunt's statement, rose further. The benchmark 10-year gilt yield GB10YT=RR was last up 7 basis points to 3.21%, while the 2-year yield GB2YT=RR rose 12 basis points to 3.104% having traded at around 3.07% just before Hunt started speaking.

UK money market futures pointed to the Bank of England raising interest rates to a peak of 4.53% by August next year, from 4.59% immediately prior to Hunt's remarks. 0#BOEWATCH

Sterling GBP=D3 recovered from a brief dip against the dollar early in Hunt's speech and was last at $1.18395, down 0.6% on the day, little changed from before Hunt began.

Britain's blue chips .FTSE inched lower to touch a session low, down 0.65% as Hunt spoke.

(Reporting by the London Markets Team, Writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Amanda Cooper)

