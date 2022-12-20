British bank TSB fined $48.65 million pounds over IT platform migration failures

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

December 20, 2022 — 02:16 am EST

Written by Tom Wilson and Jesus Aguado for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British lender TSB has been fined of 48.65 million pounds ($59.07 million) over a botched IT platform migration in 2018, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England said on Tuesday.

