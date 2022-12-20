British bank TSB fined $48.65 million pounds over IT platform migration failures

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British lender TSB has been fined of 48.65 million pounds ($59.07 million) over a botched IT platform migration in 2018, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8236 pounds)

(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Jesus Aguado in Madrid)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @tomwilson1983; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.