British bank shares bounce on reports of Xmas Eve Brexit breakthrough

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain's largest banks surged in early trading on Thursday on reports that the UK and the European Union were on the cusp of securing an eagerly-anticipated trade deal, soothing months of worry about Britain's economic prospects in 2021.

Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L saw its stock climb by 5.1% by 0827 GMT, while taxpayer-backed NatWest Group NWG.L jumped by 2.7%. Barclays BARC.L gained 3.4%.

Hopes of a Brexit breakthrough rebounded on Wednesday, after signs of compromise on intensely-guarded fishing rights and competition rules emerged after weeks of fraught talks between the estranged allies.

Financial services are not part of the trade deal talks, with EU access for the City of London from January being dealt with separately by Brussels.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers, editing by Huw Jones)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.