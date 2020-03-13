British bank Lloyds closes Edinburgh office after confirmed case of coronavirus

Lawrence White Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Lloyds Banking Group closed one of its offices in Edinburgh after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman for the bank said on Friday.

The closure of its office in the Citymark building in the Scottish capital follows the shutdown earlier in the week of the bank's Belfast office after another employee was diagnosed with the virus.

That office has now reopened, the spokesman said.

