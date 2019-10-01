British baker Greggs sees sales growth slow in latest quarter

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British baker and takeaway food group Greggs GRG.L reported another rise in sales in its latest quarter, though the rate of growth slowed, reflecting tough comparative numbers.

On Tuesday it said company-managed shop like-for-like sales had increased 7.4% in the 13 weeks to Sept. 28, its fiscal third quarter.

In July, Greggs reported a 10.5% rise in first-half like-for-like sales at company-managed shops, partly fueled by the success of its vegan sausage roll. But it had cautioned it expected the rate of growth to begin to normalise in the second half as it was up against strong trading in the corresponding period last year.

The group said its expectations for the full year were unchanged.

