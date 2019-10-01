British baker Greggs sees sales growth slow in latest quarter

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British baker and takeaway food group Greggs reported another rise in sales in its latest quarter, though the rate of growth slowed, reflecting tough comparative numbers.

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British baker and takeaway food group Greggs GRG.L reported another rise in sales in its latest quarter, though the rate of growth slowed, reflecting tough comparative numbers.

On Tuesday it said company-managed shop like-for-like sales had increased 7.4% in the 13 weeks to Sept. 28, its fiscal third quarter.

In July, Greggs reported a 10.5% rise in first-half like-for-like sales at company-managed shops, partly fueled by the success of its vegan sausage roll. But it had cautioned it expected the rate of growth to begin to normalise in the second half as it was up against strong trading in the corresponding period last year.

The group said its expectations for the full year were unchanged.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More