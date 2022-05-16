British baker Greggs says cost pressures increasing

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - British baker and fast food chain Greggs GRG.L said cost pressures were increasing as it reported a rise in first quarter sales that was flattered by comparison with restricted trading conditions due to COVID-19 in the same period of 2021.

Greggs, known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, said on Monday its like-for-like (LFL) sales in company-managed shops grew by 27.4% in the first 19 weeks of 2022.

"Looking ahead, market-wide cost pressures have been increasing and consumer incomes will clearly be under pressure in the second half of the year," it said.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.