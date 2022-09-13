Commodities

British aviation authority restricts airspace during queen's funeral

Muvija M Reuters
Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday that it has introduced airspace restrictions covering Queen Elizabeth's funeral as part of the overall security arrangements.

CAA said it has published two restrictions so far, with an additional central London and Windsor restriction set to be issued in due course.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Alison Williams)

Most Popular