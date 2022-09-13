British aviation authority restricts airspace during queen's funeral

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday that it has introduced airspace restrictions covering Queen Elizabeth's funeral as part of the overall security arrangements.

CAA said it has published two restrictions so far, with an additional central London and Windsor restriction set to be issued in due course.

