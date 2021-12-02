British asset manager abrdn to buy Interactive Investor for $2 bln

Dec 2 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn ABDN.L said on Thursday it would buy privately held online investment platform Interactive Investor for 1.49 billion pounds ($1.98 billion).

Interactive Investor Chief Executive Officer Richard Wilson will join abrdn and continue to lead the platform, the asset manager said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7509 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

