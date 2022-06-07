British antitrust regulator finds illegal price-fixing of Rangers FC merchandise

June 7 (Reuters) - UK's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it had provisionally found Elite Sports, JD Sports JD.L and Rangers Football Club fixed retail prices of certain Rangers-branded clothing products.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Elite Sports and JD Sports fixed the retail prices of a number of Rangers-branded replica kits and other clothing products from September 2018 until at least July 2019.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

