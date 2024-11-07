British and Malayan Holdings Holds Smooth AGM

British and Malayan Holdings Limited (SG:CJN) has released an update.

British and Malayan Holdings Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, chaired by Non-Independent Chairman Mr. Lee Yung-Shih Colin, on October 10, 2024. The meeting, attended by the board of directors and company officials, proceeded smoothly with resolutions voted on by poll. Notably, no advance questions were submitted by shareholders.

