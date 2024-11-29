News & Insights

Stocks

British American Tobacco’s Share Buyback Boosts Investor Confidence

November 29, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

British American Tobacco (BTI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

British American Tobacco has repurchased 74,186 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2,999.38 pence as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move is aimed at boosting shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing earnings per share. Investors may view this as a positive sign of the company’s confidence in its financial health.

For further insights into BTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.