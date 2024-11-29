British American Tobacco’s Share Buyback Boosts Investor Confidence

British American Tobacco (BTI) has released an update.

British American Tobacco has repurchased 74,186 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2,999.38 pence as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move is aimed at boosting shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing earnings per share. Investors may view this as a positive sign of the company’s confidence in its financial health.

