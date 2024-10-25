British American Tobacco’s CEO Executes Strategic Share Transactions

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco’s President and CEO of Reynolds American Inc., David Waterfield, has executed multiple transactions involving company shares. These include the acquisition and subsequent sale of shares under the 2021 Sharesave Scheme, as well as a separate sale from the company’s share plan account, all conducted on October 24, 2024. The transactions were executed both outside of trading venues and on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting strategic financial moves by company insiders.

For further insights into GB:BATS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.