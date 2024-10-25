News & Insights

Stocks

British American Tobacco’s CEO Executes Strategic Share Transactions

October 25, 2024 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco’s President and CEO of Reynolds American Inc., David Waterfield, has executed multiple transactions involving company shares. These include the acquisition and subsequent sale of shares under the 2021 Sharesave Scheme, as well as a separate sale from the company’s share plan account, all conducted on October 24, 2024. The transactions were executed both outside of trading venues and on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting strategic financial moves by company insiders.

For further insights into GB:BATS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.