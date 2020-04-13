US Markets

British American Tobacco under criminal probe by U.S. regulators - The Times

Contributor
Anurag Maan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco is under criminal investigation by U.S. regulators over suspected sanctions-busting, The Times reported https://bit.ly/2ydR5Wm on Tuesday.

April 14 (Reuters) - Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco BATS.L is under criminal investigation by U.S. regulators over suspected sanctions-busting, The Times reported on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency that is part of the U.S. Treasury department, are investigating BAT for "suspicions of breach of sanctions", the newspaper reported, but said it is not clear which country or countries the regulators are focusing on.

The DoJ and BAT did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment. Meanwhile, the Office of Foreign Assets Control could not immediately be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anurag.Maan@thomsonreuters.com; +918067490172;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular