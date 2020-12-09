Banking

British American Tobacco sees 2020 revenue at upper end of forecast

British American Tobacco raised its forecast for 2020 revenue on Wednesday as the hit to cigarette demand from the COVID-19 pandemic was smaller than feared.

The world's second-biggest cigarette maker, with brands like Dunhill and Lucky Strike, said it expects adjusted revenue growth on a constant currency basis to be at the upper end of its previous forecast of 1% to 3% in 2020.

