British American Tobacco To Repurchase 220.451 Mln Shares From Goldman Sachs International

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco PLC (BTI, BATS.L, BMT.DE, BTI.JO), a British maker of tobacco and new nicotine products, said on Thursday that it has signed a deal with Goldman Sachs International to repurchase BTI shares during the period from October 16 to December 23.

The tobacco company will repurchase a maximum of 220.451 million shares. The maximum price that may be paid for a share represents 105% of the average market value of a share.

This move serves as part of the share repurchase announced on March 18, 2024, with an aim to reduce the share capital of British American Tobacco.

