Markets

British American Tobacco To Repurchase 220.451 Mln Shares From Goldman Sachs International

October 09, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco PLC (BTI, BATS.L, BMT.DE, BTI.JO), a British maker of tobacco and new nicotine products, said on Thursday that it has signed a deal with Goldman Sachs International to repurchase BTI shares during the period from October 16 to December 23.

The tobacco company will repurchase a maximum of 220.451 million shares. The maximum price that may be paid for a share represents 105% of the average market value of a share.

This move serves as part of the share repurchase announced on March 18, 2024, with an aim to reduce the share capital of British American Tobacco.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BTI
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.