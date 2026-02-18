British American Tobacco Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), a tobacco and nicotine company, Wednesday said that it is reaffirming its outlook for fiscal 2026.

It continues to expect 5 percent to 8 percent of adjusted diluted EPS growth and 3 percent to 5 percent of revenue growth, indicating performance at the lower end of the constant-currency range.

In pre-market activity, BTI shares were trading at $59.19, up 0.46% on the New York Stock Exchange.

