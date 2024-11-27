British American Tobacco price target raised to 2,800 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on British American Tobacco (BTI) to 2,800 GBp from 2,550 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BTI:
- Unusually active option classes on open November 22nd
- Is Philip Morris Stock a Buy as it Hits New Heights?
- British American on track for low-single digit sales growth in fiscal 2024
- British American Tobacco call buyer realizes 62% same-day gains
- British American Tobacco call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.