British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.741 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.93% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTI was $39.75, representing a -4.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.58 and a 35.9% increase over the 52 week low of $29.25.

BTI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). Zacks Investment Research reports BTI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.32%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BTI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BTI as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds (ICOW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICOW with an increase of 32.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BTI at 1.96%.

