British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.741 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BTI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.35, the dividend yield is 7.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTI was $37.35, representing a -9.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.14 and a 11.09% increase over the 52 week low of $33.62.

BTI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Unilever PLC (UL). Zacks Investment Research reports BTI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.72%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

