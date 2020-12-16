British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.672 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BTI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.32, the dividend yield is 7.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTI was $38.32, representing a -16.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.64 and a 40.26% increase over the 52 week low of $27.32.

BTI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). Zacks Investment Research reports BTI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.49%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.