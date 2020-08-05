US Markets

British American Tobacco names Meldrum as head of U.S. unit

Contributor
Siddharth Cavale Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH

British American Tobacco on Wednesday named Guy Meldrum, the regional director of its Asia-Pacific and Middle East business, as the new head of its U.S. business, Reynolds American.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L on Wednesday named Guy Meldrum, the regional director of its Asia-Pacific and Middle East business, as the new head of its U.S. business, Reynolds American.

Meldrum will succeed Ricardo Oberlander, who became president of Newport cigarette maker Reynolds American after it was acquired by BAT in 2017 for $49 billion. (https://reut.rs/3kcleZH)

Meldrum's appointment is effective Sept. 1 2020. The U.S. unit is the biggest contributor to BAT's overall profits.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular