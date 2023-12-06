British American Tobacco maintains FY revenue forecast

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L on Wednesday maintained its full-year revenue growth forecast at 3-5% in constant currency, but said it expects it to be at the lower end of this range.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes also said it expects low single digit growth in revenue and adjusted profit from operations in 2024.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Louise Heavens)

