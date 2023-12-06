News & Insights

British American Tobacco maintains FY revenue forecast

December 06, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Emma Rumney for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L on Wednesday maintained its full-year revenue growth forecast at 3-5% in constant currency, but said it expects it to be at the lower end of this range.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes also said it expects low single digit growth in revenue and adjusted profit from operations in 2024.

