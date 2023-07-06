British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) Price Target Decreased by 5.40% to 3,689.49

The average one-year price target for British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) has been revised to 3,689.49 / share. This is an decrease of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 3,900.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,777.50 to a high of 4,935.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.74% from the latest reported closing price of 2,621.50 / share.

British American Tobacco Maintains 8.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATS is 0.74%, a decrease of 9.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 513,897K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 67,870K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,366K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 12.74% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 38,586K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 35,655K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,080K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,606K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 92.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 21,635.15% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 21,269K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,480K shares, representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 21.74% over the last quarter.

