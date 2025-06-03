Markets

British American Tobacco: H1 Revenue Slightly Ahead Of Guidance; Updates FY Revenue Growth Outlook

June 03, 2025 — 02:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco said its revenue performance in first half is slightly ahead of previous guidance. The Group now expects to deliver fiscal year 2025 revenue growth of 1-2%, supporting 1.5 to 2.5% adjusted profit from operations growth. The company's previous revenue growth guidance was approximately 1%.

Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive, said: "2025 is a deployment year and, as previously highlighted, we expect our performance to be second half weighted, mainly driven by the roll-out of New Category innovations in key markets from the middle of the year. In the U.S., I am very pleased that we expect to return to both revenue and profit growth in first half and fiscal 2025."

