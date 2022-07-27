British American Tobacco H1 Adj. Profit Rises

Markets

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L, BTI) reported first-half adjusted profit from operations of 5.64 billion pounds, an increase of 7.8%. Adjusted earnings per share was 167.4 pence, up 8.6%.

Reported pretax profit was 3.06 billion pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2022 compared to 4.38 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 80.8 pence compared to 141.6 pence.

Revenue increased to 12.87 billion pounds from 12.17 billion pounds, last year.

