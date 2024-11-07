News & Insights

British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback Program

November 07, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco has repurchased 88,302 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The shares, bought at an average price of 2,780.77 pence, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move could potentially influence the company’s stock price and is a strategic effort to manage capital efficiently.

