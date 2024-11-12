British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback Plan

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco has repurchased 94,712 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with the highest price per share reaching 2,748 pence. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. Such buybacks can often lead to an increase in earnings per share, potentially making the company’s stock more attractive to investors.

