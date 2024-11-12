News & Insights

Stocks

British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback Plan

November 12, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco has repurchased 94,712 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with the highest price per share reaching 2,748 pence. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. Such buybacks can often lead to an increase in earnings per share, potentially making the company’s stock more attractive to investors.

For further insights into GB:BATS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.