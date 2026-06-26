British American Tobacco Enters Into Agreement With UBS For Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco (BTI, BATS.L, BMT.DE, BTI.JO) has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with UBS AG London Branch to purchase ordinary shares of British American Tobacco, under the share buyback programme announced on 18 March 2024, during the closed period commencing on 30 June 2026 and ending at the close of business on 29 July 2026.

The shares repurchased will be cancelled.

UBS AG London Branch will make its trading decisions in relation to the company's Shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, British American Tobacco.

At last close, British American Tobacco shares were trading at 4,663.22 pence, down 0.32%.

(corrects percentage of drop in share price)

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