British American Tobacco Discloses Executive Stock Transactions

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco announced a transaction involving Non-Executive Director Holly Keller Koeppel, who received additional Deferred Stock Units linked to the company’s American Depositary Shares. This transaction, which reflects the value of dividends declared on the ADSs, took place outside a trading venue on November 1, 2024.

For further insights into GB:BATS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.