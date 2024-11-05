News & Insights

British American Tobacco Discloses Executive Stock Transactions

November 05, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco announced a transaction involving Non-Executive Director Holly Keller Koeppel, who received additional Deferred Stock Units linked to the company’s American Depositary Shares. This transaction, which reflects the value of dividends declared on the ADSs, took place outside a trading venue on November 1, 2024.

