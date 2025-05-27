Markets

British American Tobacco Confirms Evaluation Of Partial ITC Stake Sale Amid Market Speculation

May 27, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) confirmed on Tuesday that it is evaluating a potential sale of a small portion of its stake in ITC Limited via an on-market transaction.

The announcement follows recent media speculation and was made "in response to inside information." BAT emphasized that no final decision has been made and there is no certainty that the transaction will proceed or under what terms.

The move would mark a strategic financial decision for BAT, which remains a leading global consumer goods company focused on transitioning to smokeless products.

A further update will be provided if and when appropriate, the company said.

BATS.L is currently trading at 3,336.00 GBP, up 1.00 GBP or 0.03 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

