British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226 -paper

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 15, 2022 — 01:37 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off the 226 employees working there, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday.

The Unia labour union confirmed the plant closure. The BAT plant was not immediately available to comment.

