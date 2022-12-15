British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226

Adds company comment

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco (BAT) BATS.L is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off 226 workers, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday.

“BAT Switzerland confirms that a final decision has been made to transfer cigarette production from Boncourt to larger factories within Europe and to close the Boncourt site," BAT said in a statement.

The winding down of the factory located in Switzerland's french-speaking region will be completed by the end of 2023, the company said.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Michael Shields and David Goodman )

