British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 15, 2022 — 04:48 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco (BAT) BATS.L is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off 226 workers, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday.

“BAT Switzerland confirms that a final decision has been made to transfer cigarette production from Boncourt to larger factories within Europe and to close the Boncourt site," BAT said in a statement.

The winding down of the factory located in Switzerland's french-speaking region will be completed by the end of 2023, the company said.

