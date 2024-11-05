British American Tobacco CEO Acquires Bonus Shares

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco’s CEO, Tadeu Marroco, has acquired 457 ordinary shares as part of the company’s Deferred Share Bonus Scheme, valued at £12,361.85. This transaction highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its executives through stock incentives. Investors might find this move indicative of confidence in the company’s future performance.

