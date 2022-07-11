British American Tobacco (BTI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of British American Tobacco plc (Symbol: BTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.19, changing hands as low as $40.10 per share. British American Tobacco plc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.62 per share, with $47.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.30.

