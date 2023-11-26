British American Tobacco (BTAFF) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 45.66

The average one-year price target for British American Tobacco (OTC:BTAFF) has been revised to 45.66 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 43.42 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.46 to a high of 63.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.16% from the latest reported closing price of 31.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTAFF is 0.70%, a decrease of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 491,624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 70,359K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,870K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAFF by 8.78% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 35,655K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 31,878K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,586K shares, representing a decrease of 21.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAFF by 26.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,712K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,606K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAFF by 13.22% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 19,155K shares. No change in the last quarter.

