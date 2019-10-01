British American Tobacco Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BTI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of British American Tobacco plc (Symbol: BTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.67, changing hands as low as $36.49 per share. British American Tobacco plc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTI's low point in its 52 week range is $30.67 per share, with $46.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.76.

